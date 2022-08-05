Man wanted for muder arrested by task force in Dayton

A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday.

Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon.

Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team on the morning of Aug. 4, at an apartment in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

He has been at large since an arrest warrant was issued on July 29, according to a release.

Lowe is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as he awaits his court appearance.



