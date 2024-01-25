Man wanted on multiple armed robberies in, around Pittsburgh arrested in Hazelwood

A man wanted on multiple armed robberies inside and outside the City of Pittsburgh was arrested in Hazelwood.

Sean Jones, 19, was arrested early Thursday in the 500 block of Dyke Street when Pittsburgh Police SWAT, Fugitive Apprehension Unit detectives, and the U.S. Marshals executed a felony arrest warrant for a violent armed robbery in Westmoreland County.

Crews recovered three firearms, ammunition, quantities of suspected narcotics, money and cell phones were seized from inside the house, police said.

Jones faces multiple felony robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft charges in relation to the Dec. 5 armed robbery in Greensburg.

Police said Jones was also wanted for an armed robbery in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Oct. 22 and an armed robbery in Shaler on Oct. 18.

Jones was taken to Westmoreland County to face charges, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chefs from two local restaurants up for “Oscars of Restaurants” award Washington County government targeted by hackers Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Strip District VIDEO: EMT hit by car while responding to call in Natrona Heights released from hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts