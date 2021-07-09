Man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in parking lot of Hempfield grocery

Jul. 9—A Washington County man wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including charges of assaulting a Hempfield woman June 20, was arrested Thursday by state troopers who spotted him fleeing through a grocery store parking lot, according to court documents.

Jack D. Jaffre, 44, who lists his current address as Washington, also was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest after scuffling with a trooper as he was taken into custody about 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aldi's store at 119 Triangle Drive in Hempfield, near the border with Greensburg. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $30,000 bond.

Trooper Joshua Wiskeman said troopers were dispatched to investigate a report that Jaffre was in the area less than one mile from the Troop A headquarters in Greensburg. After checking the a nearby restaurant without success, Wiskeman said he observed a man rushing through the adjoining parking lot.

When Wiskeman asked the man to stop, "he refused" and forcibly pulled away from the trooper "causing a physical altercation," according to court documents.

Wiskeman alleges that Jaffre then began to yell expletives toward troopers and continued to resist as he was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Jaffre was wanted for failing to appear earlier this year at a parole revocation hearing in connection with a 2020 DUI conviction in Rostraver Township.

On June 20, a Hempfield woman accused Jaffre of forcing his way into her residence and then "pushing her head into the corner of a bedroom dresser " during an argument, resulting in her breaking multiple teeth, suffering lacerations to the side of her head and a cut lip, according to state police reports.

Troopers said Jaffre fled the scene and a canvass of the area failed to locate him, according to Trooper Robert Martin. When reached later that morning by telephone, Martin said in court documents that Jaffre "refused to meet because he did not want to go to jail" because of multiple arrest warrants.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .