Man wanted in murder of 3-year-old arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a Washington state man wanted on a murder charge in the death of a 3-year-old child, records said.

On Jan. 31, police in Spokane, Washington, responded to a call for a child who was not breathing, police said. The child was later pronounced deceased.

On Feb. 1, police issued a warrant for the arrest of John Jones, 38, on a second-degree murder charge, police said. Later that day, Metro police arrested Jones in the east valley near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, documents said.

Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a Washington license plate, documents said. Officers removed Jones from the car and took him into custody.

Jones remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Monday. Police in Spokane said he would be transported to Washington to face the second-degree murder charge in the coming weeks.

CBS affiliate KREM-TV identified Jones as the child’s mother’s boyfriend. The TV station said the boy was found with multiple bruises all over his body.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.