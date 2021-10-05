Man wanted for murder arrested by tribal authorities

Oct. 5—A man wanted by tribal and state authorities was captured Monday after a two-week search.

A second-degree murder warrant was issued Aug. 31 in Choctaw Nation District Court for 27-year-old Reid Smith Lester Jordan, who is accused of stealing an ambulance that led to the February 2021 death of a Choctaw County man.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park announced on Facebook that Jordan was located Monday at a residence in Boswell and was taken into custody by tribal authorities.

Court records show Jordan is being held on a $100,000 bond prior to his arraignment.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued a press release Sept. 20 asking for the public's help in locating Jordan.

According to the OSBI, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Soper after an ambulance was stolen from the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority. Medics were dispatched to the residence because a man was experiencing chest pains.

Jordan is accused of stealing the ambulance while medics were inside the residence tending to the man.

According to the release, the man's wife was told by medics to take him to the Paris, Texas Regional Medical Center with the man becoming unresponsive on the drive.

Life-saving measures were taken by Paris, Texas emergency responders, but the man was later pronounced dead at the Paris Regional Medical Center.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, medics state if the man would have been in an ambulance, he would have been properly treated for the medical emergency while on board the ambulance that was stolen.

OSBI's investigation determined Jordan was the unidentified male that stole the ambulance.

Jordan spoke with investigators after several attempts in March where he denied taking the ambulance while saying "he had a drug problem."

The affidavit states three people spoke with investigators with knowledge of Jordan's crime.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com