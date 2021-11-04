Man wanted on murder charge in shooting death in Ledyard

Nov. 3—LEDYARD — A 27-year-old Ledyard man shot in the head Tuesday died shortly after midnight on Wednesday and police are seeking the shooter on a murder charge.

The victim in the shooting is Malik S. Nunn of 56 Coachman Pike. Police said he was shot following a confrontation Tuesday afternoon with 34-year-old Steward Holeman in the roadway near 4 Robin Lane. Police said the reason for the dispute between the two men is the subject of an ongoing investigation but could be related to a resident at a nearby residence.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Holeman on Wednesday on the charge of murder.

Holeman is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has prominent tattoos, including two teardrops near his right eye and tattoos on both sides of his neck. He was last seen on Williams Street in New London on Tuesday afternoon. Police said he has ties to the area but also has former addresses in Hartford and New Britain.

The victim in the shooting, Nunn, has a criminal record that includes an arrest in January on charges he supplied a 17-year-old girl with prescription narcotics that led to an overdose. At the time, Nunn was on parole for a 2014 armed robbery conviction at the time of the arrest. He has a previous conviction for the robbery of a taxi driver.

It is unclear if Holeman has a criminal arrest history based on available court records but The Day reported in 2010 that a Steward Holeman, whose age was listed as 23, was arrested in New London in connection with a double shooting in New Britain.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Christopher Cadro at the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400. Police said calls can be kept confidential. The reference case number is 21-511-OF.