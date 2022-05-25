Man wanted on murder charges in deadly Dayton shooting now in police custody

A Dayton man wanted on murder charges after a shooting last week turned deadly has been taken into police custody Wednesday, according to police.

Johnny Trigg, 44, was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals Service SOFAST Task Force Wednesday morning following a week-long search for him, a Dayton police spokesperson told News Center 7.

Trigg was named as a suspect in a shooting on West Stewart Street in the early morning hours of May 18. Charges of murder, felonious assault, and weapons under disability were filed in Dayton Municipal Court Tuesday, according to online court records.

Trigg is accused of shooting MyQuan Taylor, 29, of Dayton May 18. Taylor was hospitalized with critical injuries after the shooting and later died from his injuries at an area hospital Saturday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson.

After the shooting last week, police surrounded an apartment for hours near the shooting scene where they believed Trigg had ran into after the shooting. After the hours-long standoff involving SWAT officers, police later found the apartment was empty.

Trigg was later named as the suspect in the shooting and eluded capture for a week until he was captured Wednesday. Trigg and Taylor had been involved in a multi-week dispute before the shooting that eventually resulted in the altercation and shooting, police previously told News Center 7.

Trigg is currently not listed as an inmate in any area jail and his next court appearance was not immediately known.

