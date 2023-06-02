Man wanted for murder detained by Border Patrol, extradited to Mexico

A man wanted for murder in Mexico was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents Wednesday and was turned over to Mexican authorities at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, officials said.

Agents assigned to the Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Unit received information about a man in the San Elizario area who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder in Mexico, officials said.

The 30-year-old man was found by the agents near Socorro and taken into custody.

A man wanted for murder in Mexico was turned over May 31, 2023, by U.S. Border Patrol agents to Mexican authorities at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge.

The name of the man nor information on the murder were released.

U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents then worked with Mexico government officials to transfer custody of the man to Mexican law enforcement officers, officials said.

The Mexican national was turned over Wednesday afternoon to Mexican authorities at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, officials said.

"Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector routinely work with officials from the Government of Mexico — this is a longstanding partnership in our region and one I'm very proud to continue," U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good said in a statement. "We will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to repatriate wanted individuals across both sides of the border."

