Man wanted for murder in El Paso arrested in Lubbock

A 24-year-old man wanted on suspicion of murder and gang-related charges was arrested in Lubbock and extradited to El Paso, jail records show.

Jacob Alexander Willis was arrested Saturday, Dec. 9, by the Lubbock Police Department on El Paso warrants for murder, engaging in criminal activity and direct activities of street gangs, Lubbock County, Texas jail records show.

El Paso jail records show Willis was wanted on a capital murder for retaliation judge/justice charge.

Willis was extradited to El Paso and booked Tuesday, Dec. 12, into the El Paso County Jail, records show. He was booked on the capital murder for retaliation judge/justice charge, along with the engaging in criminal activity and direct activities of street gangs charges.

Jacob Alexander Willis

El Paso County Sheriff's Office is listed in jail records as the law enforcement agency in charge of the case. El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials did not immediately provide details on the murder charge Willis was wanted on.

No court documents were filed against Willis in the murder case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Alexander Willis has history of multiple arrests

Willis has had several arrests in El Paso since 2019.

He was arrested Jan. 29, 2019, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail Feb. 15, 2019, after posting bail, jail records show.

Willis was accused of pointing a gun at another person Nov. 26, 2018, in the 9400 block of Dyer Street in the Northgate area of Northeast El Paso, El Paso Police Department officials said at the time of the arrest.

He was later arrested Dec. 27, 2021, in connection with charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm, jail records show. He posted a $2,550 bond and was released Dec. 28, 2021, jail logs show. The charges were later dropped, court records show.

Willis was also arrested April 1, 2023, on suspicion of robbery, jail records show. He posted a $50,000 bond the next day and was released from jail.

The aggravated assault and robbery charges against Willis remain pending in El Paso district courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

