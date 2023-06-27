Man wanted in murder investigation arrested after pointing gun at Seattle restaurant customers

A man wanted in a murder investigation was arrested by Seattle police Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun at the customers of a restaurant in Belltown, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun outside a restaurant in the 400 block of Cedar Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man sitting in front of the restaurant and took him into custody.

Officers located a loaded 9mm pistol in the front pocket of the man’s sweatshirt.

Witnesses told police the man had pulled the gun from his pocket and had pointed it at people.

The gun had no serial number.

Once officers checked the man’s name, they noted he was wanted for a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a murder.

The 46-year-old man was transported to the King County Jail and booked on charges of harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.