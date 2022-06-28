Man wanted for murder in Morgantown taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown

A suspect in a Morgantown homicide was taken into custody Monday night by Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Arlo Romano, 42, was wanted for the murder of Matthew Moore, 46, of Morgantown. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said Moore’s body was found on Round Bottom Road in Uniontown on May 7.

Another man, Cleotis Cortez-Paul Epps Jr., was also arrested on June 22 in connection with Moore’s murder.

TRENDING NOW:

Sheetz to lower some gas prices to as low as $3.49/gallon ahead of holiday weekend ‘Horrific human tragedy’: 46 suspected migrants found dead inside big-rig in San Antonio Local animal rescue holding dog adoption event to ease overcrowding VIDEO: Political experts: Abortion could play big role in Pennsylvania voter turnout this year DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts