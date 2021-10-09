Man wanted for murder in Newport News found dead in North Carolina

A 37-year-old Newport News man wanted for murder was found dead Friday by authorities in Durham, North Carolina.

Karlos Evan Andrews was discovered late Friday evening by Durham Police Department and is said to have taken his own life, Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said in a release.

Maynard did not say where in Durham Andrews was found.

Durham police found Andrews shot and dead inside a car parked at an elementary school, the Raleigh News & Observer reported on Friday.

Andrews was accused of the shooting death of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome and previously was said to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place Tuesday in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard. Officers arrived at 12:18 a.m. and found Ransome suffering from gunshot wounds. Ransome was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew and Ransome knew each, Maynard confirmed.

Andrews was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting a firearm in a public place.

A death investigation on Andrews is being conducted by the Durham police, Maynard said in his release. Ransome’s death investigation remains ongoing.

No further information has been released.

Authorities are urging those with information about the shooting or Andrews’ whereabouts to call 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip at P3tips.com.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com