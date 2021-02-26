Man wanted for murder in October shooting at Butler Twp. motel

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 26—A 20-year-old Dayton man is wanted on criminal charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a Butler Twp. motel last October.

DaJahnn Alexander was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

He is accused of shooting at 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis multiple times at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 9. Alexander shot at Lewis from a red Chevy, hitting Lewis in the torso and upper thigh region and resulting in his death, according to court records.

Butler Twp. police and medics responded to the motel at 7370 Miller Lane around 9:30 p.m. after multiple people reported gunfire and a man down in the parking lot.

"This is the Red Roof Inn. I have shots fired and I believe I have an individual down," a motel worker told dispatchers. "I need an ambulance."

A woman said a man, later identified as Lewis, was laying on his side in the parking lot, but that it wasn't clear if he was breathing, according to dispatch records.

"I just came outside and a dude just got shot like three times," she said. "Yes, I heard the shots. Pow pow pow."

An arrest warrant was issued for Alexander on Thursday.

We will update this story as more information is available.

