Man wanted for murder in Oregon has to first serve driving on a suspended license sentence

A man wanted for a 2021 murder in Oregon is facing extradition to face those charges after he completes a sentence for driving with a suspended license in Port Orchard.

Billie Jack Robinson, 42, is accused in the homicide of Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, who was found dead June 2, 2021, near Albany, about 25 miles south of Salem.

Robinson was charged with second-degree murder for Mooney's death, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Robinson pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to a count of being a fugitive from justice in another state. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 29.

Investigators with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced in July 2021 that another suspect in Mooney's death, Tennisha Quin Bourne, 34, of Albany, was arrested in Pierce County. The office reported that Bourne is Mooney’s ex-girlfriend but did not explain the allegations against Robinson.

Robinson, listed in court documents as a resident of Corvallis, Oregon, has court cases from the Puget Sound region dating back to 2009. He was arrested March 1 in Port Orchard and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail, where he has remained since.

Robinson had been convicted in Port Orchard Municipal Court in November 2020 of first-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 180 days in jail. At the time of his sentencing, Robinson was allowed to complete the sentence at home while being monitored electronically.

However, Robinson did not complete the sentence, according to the records.

After his arrest earlier this year, Robinson appeared March 21 in Port Orchard Municipal Court and is currently serving the 180-day sentence.

