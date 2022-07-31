Man wanted for murder after Saturday night shooting in New Ellenton

Jul. 31—NEW ELLENTON — A man is wanted for murder after a Saturday night shooting in New Ellenton.

Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Dyron Lamont Glover, 32, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important to any investigation," Abdullah said. "We ask that if anyone has any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Glover, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811."

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW.

Abdullah said deputies were called to the 400 block of Bush Avenue at 11:13 p.m. to assist the New Ellenton Police Department with the investigation.

He said once deputies were on scene, a witness led them to the intersection of Summit Drive SW and Stanley Drive where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as Charles B. Thomas, 56.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, New Ellenton Police Department and Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Thomas's body will be autopsied in Newberry.

A person wishing to report information anonymously on the shooting can also do so through Midlands CrimeStoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest can result in the person providing the tip receiving an award of up to $1,000.