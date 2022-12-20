Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mom declines to voluntarily return to Mass. after New York arrest

The man arrested in New York for the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found in a shed, has declined to return to Massachusetts voluntarily, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Instead, Massachusetts officials will now have to obtain a governor’s warrant to get Victor Carter in a Massachusetts courtroom.

Carter was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York on Saturday.

According to officials, Carter had a relationship history with Amber Buckner, a mother of three whose body was found in a shed behind her Park Street house on December 13.

“Stoughton Police and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Detective Unit have been working non-stop to collect evidence and intelligence in this case,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Saturday. “When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region.”

According to a spokesperson for the Norfolk DA’s office, the process to return Carter to the Bay State may take weeks to complete.

