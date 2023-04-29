Man wanted for murder in Texas captured at his mother’s house in Henry County, deputies say

A metro Atlanta man was taken into custody after officials say he was accused of murdering someone in Texas.

Henry County Sheriff officials said 28-year-old Steven Jones of McDonough was located by deputies and U.S. Marshals and taken into custody on Friday.

Jones is accused of stabbing 28-year-old Clarence Logan multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Harris County, Texas, in September of 2022.

After receiving a tip from Crime Stoppers, authorities said the HSCO Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals were able to capture Jones at his mother’s residence in Henry County just before 1 p.m. Friday.

“The faster criminals are taken off of the streets; the more crimes can be prevented. The majority of the public doesn’t realize how important their tips are. We were able to assist the U.S. Marshals in apprehending Mr. Jones within hours of being notified that he was in our area,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. “We’re so grateful for the assistance from the public in helping with this arrest. For the family of the victim, nothing will bring him back, but hopefully, the detainment of this suspect will start the process of justice.”

Jones was charged with murder and is held in Henry County Jail until he is extradited to Texas.

