Man wanted for murder tried to give Georgia deputies someone else’s license, sheriff says

A man accused of murder is back behind bars after a traffic stop in Monroe County led to his arrest.

On Wednesday, Monroe County deputies initiated a traffic stop at the Marathon on Johnstonville Road.

Authorities said the driver gave them a Georgia driver’s license identifying himself as someone else.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies learned the driver, was actually 34-year-old Geraldo Kevin Laurama.

Monroe officials said Laurama had active warrants out of Bibb County for murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He reportedly also had active warrants out of Houston County for aggravated assault, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property and drug charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Laurara was wanted out of state by the Maryland Police Department in Montgomery County for probation violation, three counts of theft and three counts of issuing false documents.

He was also wanted out of Miami Florida in Dade County for traffic offenses.

Laurama was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

