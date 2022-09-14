Man wanted for murder after woman shot and killed, Memphis police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Asa Drive, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, MPD said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving in a blue/gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

MPD has issued an arrest warrant for Ladarrin Ceazer.

He’s wanted for second-degree murder in the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

