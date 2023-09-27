Man wanted for murdering Buckhead valet is on APD’s most wanted list
The man wanted for murdering a Buckhead valet is on the Atlanta Police Department’s most wanted list.
APD released a photo Randy King, 22, on Sept. 14.
King is wanted in connection with the murder of a valet killed in a Buckhead parking garage.
On Sunday, September 3 at around 1:40 a.m., Atlanta police found Harrison Olvey, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.
King is described as standing 5′ 9″ tall and weighing approximately 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is urged to contact Atlanta Police Detective L. Delain at 404-291-4281.
