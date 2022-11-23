Man wanted in Nashville construction site slaying arrested in Knox County

Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested in Knox County in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashville earlier this month, officials said.

The shooting happened at a construction site in the 5800 block of Nolensville Pike on Nov. 15, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, was killed in the shooting. Police believe Izaguerra-Montoya and Ramirez-Martinez worked together on the site.

Izaguerra-Montoya was taken into custody by Knox County Sheriff's deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, MNPD said.

Records show Izaguerra-Montoya was booked into a Davidson County jail on Monday. He faces a criminal homicide charge and is set to appear in court on Nov. 28.

