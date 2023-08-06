Man wanted on nearly 50 warrants leads Ga. deputies on chase through 2 counties

A Tennessee man wanted on four dozen outstanding warrants lead deputies on a chase through two Georgia counties.

It was Wednesday around 2 a.m. when Habersham County deputies noticed a black motorcycle with no working tag lights on the back and using an offroad-style LED lightbar as a headlamp.

Deputies said the motorcycle came to a stop on Talmadge Drive at Hollywood Highway.

When deputies got behind the motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Tyler Dallas Cagle of Del Rio, Tennessee, he continue to gain speed, going over 65 miles per hour.

Habersham officials said the motorcyclist crossed the centerline just before Buckhorn Road and passed another car in the oncoming traffic lane, and that was when deputies activated their blue lights to perform a traffic stop.

As Cagle continued to speed, the sheriff’s office said he went down Hollywood Highway, turned right on New Liberty at up to 90 mph, continued onto Oakey Mountain Road turned right onto Raper Mountain Road, then turned left on Ga. 197.

According to deputies, Cagle continued on Ga.197 and turned right on Ga. 255. When he got into the area of Sauntee Junction, Cagle reportedly lost control, sliding onto the wet grass.

As deputies were gathering information about Cagle, they learned that he had 48 warrants out of Haywood County, N.C. with the latest being felony fleeing and eluding.

He was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medica Center Habersham for his injuries. Cagle has since been arrested and booked at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarksville.

Cagle is charged by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office with felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and felony fugitive from justice, tampering with evidence, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of an officer, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of an undivided street, tag light required, speeding, and failure to maintain lane.

