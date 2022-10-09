Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties.
Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened in Williston, North Dakota on Sept. 29.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Higdon has ties to Gilmer and Fannin counties and could be in the area.
Currently Higdon is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
