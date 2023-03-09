Man wanted on numerous bench warrants arrested in Crafton Heights

A man wanted on five outstanding bench warrants was arrested on Thursday in Crafton Heights.

According to a news release, bail was revoked for Khyree Givner, 28, on an active case involving endangering the welfare of children.

Police said Givner also failed to appear on a second active case involving a firearms charge.

At the time of his arrest, Givner had two other outstanding warrants involving probation violations on separate cases and an escape warrant.

Detectives located Givner in a residence on Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights.

Once on scene, detectives entered the residence and found Givner on the second floor.

He initially refused to come downstairs, but was taken into custody shortly after.

Givner is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

