Man wanted for October murder makes first court appearance in Rochester

Mar. 9—The Rochester man charged with killing an 18-year-old man and wounding another last fall was ordered held Tuesday on $2 million conditional bail.

Ty'Jhuan Davis Anderson, 21, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 30, 2020, shooting death of 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon and the wounding of a 20-year-old man.

Judge Kathy Wallace set unconditional bail at $4 million and conditional bail at $2 million.

A warrant for Anderson's arrest was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. The Rochester Police Department announced Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021, that U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson at a residence in Hennepin County. According to Hennepin County jail records, members of the New Hope Police Department arrested Anderson.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen said in court Tuesday morning that Anderson refused to surrender when U.S. Marshals arrived at the Hennepin County residence to arrest him and that marshals "had to go in the home" and found multiple firearms.

Rochester police were called about 3:20 a.m. Oct. 30, 2020, for a report of a shooting at the Villages at Essex Park. Police received a report that two people had been shot in the hallway. Police said the shooting appeared to have resulted from some type of fight or disagreement. Preliminary reports indicated that the two men and the shooter knew each other, but police were vetting that report at the time.

Gordon was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was critically injured but his condition was upgraded to stable by early November.

Anderson's next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.