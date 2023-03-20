Man wanted in Ohio faces drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Irwin

Mar. 20—A traffic stop in Irwin last week resulted in state police finding multiple firearms, drugs and a man who was wanted in Ohio, according to troopers.

Justin D. Grandison, 32, of White Oak was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Thursday on a vehicle Grandison was driving on Route 30 and learned his driver's license was suspended.

A police dog indicated drugs were present inside the vehicle after Grandison refused to let authorities search it, according to a news release. Police said they found 3,520 stamp bags, several guns, about 114 grams of a white powder, 72 grams of marijuana and more than 100 pills.

One of the firearms had been reported stolen in 2019. Grandison was denied bail during his Friday afternoon arraignment, according to online court records. He is facing drug, gun and related charges. A preliminary hearing is set for March 28 before District Judge Rebecca C. Tyburski.

Ohio court records show a warrant was issued for Grandison's arrest in 2019 in a drug and gun case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .