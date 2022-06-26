Man wanted in Ohio found dead in Lexington hotel, police say

A man wanted out of Hamilton, Ohio, was found dead in a Lexington hotel room on Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, an officer with the Lexington Police Department noticed a vehicle parked outside of the Bryan Station Inn that they knew belonged to a wanted individual.

According to LPD Lt. Joe Anderson, police made attempts to contact the man inside but were unsuccessful. Anderson said the emergency response unit was then called to the scene to further attempt to get in touch with the man inside.

However, after entering the hotel room, Anderson said they found the suspect dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lexington Police Department did not release the name of the individual, or his related charges.