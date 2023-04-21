Man wanted in Oklahoma, Texas arrested after car chase near Holbrook

Crime

A man suspected of murder in Oklahoma was apprehended by Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday afternoon following a car chase along Interstate 40.

The suspect, Tawann Richardson, 23, was the alleged subject of an active homicide warrant out of Oklahoma for a shooting that left a man dead on April 9. He also had a warrant out of Texas for a felony parole violation.

On Monday afternoon, DPS was notified Richardson was believed to be traveling westbound out of New Mexico on Interstate 40 in a black Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plates. Dispatchers relayed the information to troopers in the area, and troopers saw Richardson's car traveling westbound in Holbrook around 3:40 p.m.

A trooper started a traffic stop, but Richardson continued driving westbound and a pursuit started which lasted around 20 miles. Navajo County deputies used deployed tire deflation devices, and Richardson lost control of the car and came to a stop in the median near milepost 271.

Troopers took Richardson and a female passenger into custody without further incident. Richardson was booked into the Navajo County Jail on the outstanding warrants and also faces a felony charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement. Investigators determined the female passenger was not involved and was released without charges.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oklahoma homicide suspect apprehended after car chase near Holbrook