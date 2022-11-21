Man wanted in Outer Banks road rage incident that left motorist with serious injuries

Police on the Outer Banks are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a road rage incident that left a motorist with serious injuries.

The crime happened Nov. 13 about 8:15 p.m. in Kill Devil Hills when the victim, a 37-year-old Kitty Hawk man, reported that a black Dodge pickup ran him off the road at U.S. 158 and Martin Street.

The truck driver followed him to the parking lot of the Dare Centre parking lot, and as the victim got out of his car, he was assaulted by two men who were in the pickup, Kill Devil Hills police Capt. John Towler said in a news release. Police did not release details on the victim’s injuries.

Police identified one of the assailants as Jesse Andrew Mesaros, 22, and obtained a warrant charging him with assault inflicting serious injury but have been unable to find him, Towler said. Mesaros’ last known address was in Nags Head, but police say he may have been living in Kill Devil Hills. Detectives are still trying to identify the second man.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact Kill Devil Hills police at 252-449-5337. Tips can also be left anonymously through the Dare Community Crime Line at darecommunitycrimeline.org.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com