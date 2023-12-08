Man wanted for over one year arrested in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted out of Clarksville for over a year has been arrested in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police said an officer patrolling the area around Mt. Juliet Road and I-40 saw a suspicious vehicle with a tag associated with a person wanted on multiple felonies.

The officer moved in and arrested a 46-year-old man who had been wanted out of Clarksville since August 2022, according to investigators.

The man’s charges out of Clarksville include felony evading arrest and reckless driving.

