Man wanted in Pennsylvania arrested in Jamestown
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police on Sunday arrested a man considered a fugitive from justice who had an active warrant in Pennsylvania.
The arrest came after officers pulled a vehicle over near Cherry Street and W. 6th Street for traffic violations just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, Richard A. Conway, was found to have a confirmed warrant out of Pennsylvania.
Police arrested Conway without incident and took him to the city jail. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and is held in the jail pending arraignment.
Latest Local News
Man wanted in Pennsylvania arrested in Jamestown
Police investigating after woman found dead on Indian Church Road
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Lockport
Arrest made after pedestrian fatally hit by car
Banner night in Banditland
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.