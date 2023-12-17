Man wanted in Pennsylvania arrested in Jamestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police on Sunday arrested a man considered a fugitive from justice who had an active warrant in Pennsylvania.

The arrest came after officers pulled a vehicle over near Cherry Street and W. 6th Street for traffic violations just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, Richard A. Conway, was found to have a confirmed warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Police arrested Conway without incident and took him to the city jail. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and is held in the jail pending arraignment.

