Man wanted for performing “lewd acts” inside Target, police say
Milton Police Department is warning people about a man wanted for obscene behavior in a store.
Police said on October 19, the man pictured in the flyer was seen inside a Target in Milton at 13055 Hwy 9 performing “lewd acts.”
The man’s name was not listed in Milton police’s alert.
Police said the man is in his 40s.
The police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Lt. Chris Bradshaw at 678-242-2779.
