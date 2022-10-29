Man wanted for performing “lewd acts” inside Target, police say

Milton Police Department is warning people about a man wanted for obscene behavior in a store.

Police said on October 19, the man pictured in the flyer was seen inside a Target in Milton at 13055 Hwy 9 performing “lewd acts.”

The man’s name was not listed in Milton police’s alert.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the man is in his 40s.

The police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Lt. Chris Bradshaw at 678-242-2779.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: