Man wanted in Prattville abductions arrested after chase ends in Moody

PRATTVILLE — The suspect in a Prattville double kidnapping is in custody.

Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, was spotted in Oxford late Saturday night, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said. Leeds police officers pursued Butler's vehicle; several law enforcement agencies joined in.

Butler was taken into custody near Moody, Thompson said. Prattville investigators were heading to Moody late Saturday night to take him into their custody.

Butler is facing two kidnapping charges after allegedly forcing two juvenile females into his vehicle on Thursday night. The incident was reported to have occurred in a local business' parking lot.

Prattville police put out an armed and dangerous warning on Butler. He was tracked to Georgia, where Thompson said Butler may face other charges. Additional charges also are likely in Prattville, he said.

The Prattville incident appears to be random; police have not established a connection between Butler and the teens or the city.

