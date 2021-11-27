Man wanted for pulling woman down subway stairs in Chinatown arrested in Central Park

A man wanted for yanking a woman down a set of subway stairs in Chinatown and killing her while trying to snatch her son’s backpack has been arrested, police said Saturday.

David Robinson, 53, was taken into custody after a tipster spotted him in Central Park about 1:20 p.m. Friday and called police. He has been charged with murder and manslaughter, police said.

Robinson encountered Than Htwe, 58, about 10:45 a.m. July 17 as she and her son walked up the staircase at the subway station on Canal St. and Broadway on the N/Q/R/W lines.

Robinson came up behind them and pulled on the son’s backpack, the police said. The son instinctively reached for his mom, who toppled down with him. She fell into a coma and died 11 days later at Bellevue Hospital.

Robinson has one unsealed arrest in New York on his record, from a 2003 assault case, police sources previously said.

While cops said Robinson has lived in Harlem, they released a Brooklyn address for him on Saturday.