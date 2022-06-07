Man wanted for pushing woman onto New York City train tracks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer

(Reuters) - New York City police were searching on Tuesday for a man who grabbed and pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Bronx train station over the weekend, the latest in a string of violent crimes on one of the world's largest transit systems.

New York City police posted on Twitter a video of the incident showing a man walking up behind a woman, wrapping his arms around her and tossing her over the platform on to the southbound tracks on Sunday afternoon at the Westchester and Jackson train station.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was in stable condition, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Reuters. Local media reported that bystanders helped the woman off the tracks before a train arrived and that she suffered a broken collar bone and cuts.

A $3,500 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the assailant, who was wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt, shorts and baseball cap and was carrying a red backpack.

Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams vowed to increase police patrols and expand outreach to the mentally ill after an unusual number of passengers were pushed onto the subway tracks by random assailants.

In April, a man set off smoke bombs and opened fire inside a New York City subway car in Brooklyn, striking 10 people with gunfire. Frank James was taken into custody for the attack some 30 hours later in lower Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man wanted for unprovoked subway shove caught on camera

    A horrifying scene was captured on video at a subway station in the Bronx, where a man suddenly grabbed a woman and shoved her onto elevated tracks in an unprovoked attack.

  • Brookline residents ‘fed up’ with feeling unsafe after increase in break-ins, attempted burglary

    Neighbors in Brookline say they’re fed up with not feeling safe in their own homes, especially after a rash of car break-ins and a brazen, attempted burglary.

  • Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Are Engaged: 'The One Who Makes My Heart Skip'

    The daughter of Norway's King Harald and the Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" have described themselves as "star-crossed lovers"

  • Overnight shootout in Atlanta ends with 2 hospitalized, 1 of them possibly charged

    Police say a man shot a woman and she shot back. Investigators expect to charge him.

  • LI residents waking up to flood damage

    Once the sun came up and the flood water receded, CBS2's John Dias spoke with some residents who said their cars were also damaged in the 2021 water main break.

  • Early morning fatal crash impacts 101 commute in San Francisco

    Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

  • Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo

    Two of New York's longest-serving members of Congress have turned from allies to rivals after a court redrew the state's congressional maps, scrambling the favorable landscape Democrats hoped to set for themselves this election year. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a major figure in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a champion of 9/11 rescue and recovery workers, are now running against each other in a Democratic primary to represent a reconfigured district in Manhattan. The intra-party battle is not the result Democrats envisioned for the once-a-decade redistricting in a state where they control the governor’s mansion and the Legislature.

  • California’s test on crime, House members in danger and more: What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

    Tough-on-crime messaging has dominated races in California and beyond.

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs

    STORY: In a bid to battle inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden has asked his Commerce secretary to look at options for lifting some tariffs on China. Gina Raimondo told CNN on Sunday that “we are in the process of doing that for him and he will have to make that decision.” The tariffs were imposed by former President Donald Trump amid a bitter trade war with China during his term. They target hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. Raimondo told the U.S. broadcaster that it may make sense to lift tariffs on things like bicycles and household goods. Although she added that the Biden administration had decided to keep duties on steel and aluminum in order to protect U.S. workers and industries. Raimondo also addressed the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, saying it was likely to continue until 2024. That’s in spite of an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. manufacturing "Congress needs to act and pass the Chips Bill,” Raimondo said. “I don't know why they are delaying."

  • Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns recovered in Everett

    Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered a loaded semi-auto handgun, a loaded revolver, a shotgun, 295 grams of methamphetamine and almost 4,000 fentanyl pills.

  • Attacker pushes woman onto tracks at Bronx subway station

    Police say the victim did not know the man who shoved her on Sunday afternoon at the Jackson Avenue station. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

  • Why Elyse Myers' Mental Health Content Is Dominating Your FYP: It's 'Not Weird, It's Just a Part of the Story'

    The comedian has shares her own struggles with depression, anxiety and ADHD with her 4 million followers to create a safe space to talk about mental health.

  • U.S. Men’s National Team plays Uruguay to impressive draw in KC ahead of World Cup ’22

    The crowd showed out in KCK on Sunday ahead of the looming decision about which U.S. cities will play host to World Cup matches in 2026.

  • Why the ‘This Is Us’ Finale Was Too Painful to Watch

    Ron Batzdorff/NBCWarning: This piece contains This is Us spoilers and discussion of major plot points.Fans of the (now dearly departed) series This is Us are notoriously perceptive and observant, carefully scrutinizing each scene for Easter eggs and studying every detail for potential clues and hidden meanings.But there was one important thing that many people may not have noticed—involving some events that were shown onscreen and, perhaps more importantly, certain aspects that were never addres

  • Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over weekend

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -A Philadelphia school teacher, an Arizona teenager and a Chicago police officer were among hundreds of people struck down by bullets over the weekend, part of a relentless wave of shootings that has pushed gun violence to the forefront of U.S. politics. More than 124 people were killed and 325 wounded in 300-plus shootings documented in the United States since Friday, according to GunViolenceArchive.org, a Washington D.C. non-profit that tracks shootings. The rash of violence over the weekend came on the heels of a series of deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, that re-ignited a national debate over tighter restrictions on gun ownership, which gun rights advocates fiercely oppose.

  • Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Thrown Into Wall Of Building

    A crash involving a man walking his bicycle across the street and a vehicle is being investigated by Englewood police.

  • Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby deflects blame for prosecutorial staffing shortage

    Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby deflected responsibility for a lack of prosecutors in her office while lashing out at media reports about the staffing shortages during a Baltimore City Council hearing Monday night about her agency’s budget. Mosby, a Democrat who this year is seeking her third term as the city’s elected prosecutor, is asking the City Council for $39.6 million for the ...

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy travels close to front-line near Sievierodonetsk

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had traveled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting between his country's troops and Russian forces. The beleaguered city of Lysychansk is just a few kilometres south from Sievierodonetsk, where one of the war's biggest ground battles is taking place and which Ukraine claims to be regaining more control of. In two separate videos released later, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt, is shown talking to troops in confined, bunker-like structures, presenting some with awards and addressing others.

  • How Costume Designer Johnetta Boone Updated ‘Yellowstone’s’ Outfits for Season Two

    Since inheriting the world of “Yellowstone” in Season 2, costume designer Johnetta Boone has made her mark on bringing Western fashion and costume to a broader audience. The key was tailoring to each character, she says. Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, is someone Boone says pivots from iconic soft costumes to “knock- out” attire. One […]

  • One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

    Two people are in critical condition