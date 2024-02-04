Man wanted out of Putnam and Jackson counties arrested in Mt. Juliet
Feb. 3—The Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested an individual wanted out of two other counties.
A traffic stop on Mt. Juliet Road near Adams Lane on Wednesday night led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man wanted out of Putnam and Jackson counties. The suspect was wanted on charges relating to felony theft, burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and a probation violation.
He initially lied about his name during the traffic stop, causing officers to investigate his identity and the warrants for his arrest being discovered.
At the time of the arrest, the Mt. Juliet Police Department stated that he was using a suspended driver's license and was in possession of non-prescribed pills and drug paraphernalia.