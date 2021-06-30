Man wanted for questioning in Florida murder arrested in Cobb

Jun. 30—Cobb police have arrested a man wanted for questioning in connection with a Florida murder.

Atlanta's Aaron Dawson was arrested June 11 on Powers Ferry Road, according to a booking report from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Stoney Mathis, 28, of Fort Walton Beach, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near his Florida home the afternoon of June 7, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

"We're trying to locate Aaron Dawson to question in connection with yesterday's fatal #shooting of Stoney Mathis outside his FWB area home," a June 8 Twitter post from the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office reads. The post did not state why Dawson was wanted for questioning.

According to a warrant issued June 11, Dawson was a passenger in a car Cobb County police had stopped "at Delk Rd/PowersFerry Pl." In a backpack in that car, police found a kilogram of heroin, a Glock handgun, a pound of marijuana and "a large sum of bulk cash." He has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The warrant did not state the reason police stopped the car Dawson was in. The Cobb County Police Department's records office did not respond to a request for the report detailing his arrest by press time.

A second warrant, also issued June 11, stated Dawson was wanted in Florida for "dangerous drugs" and "having fled from justice."