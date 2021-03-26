Man wanted for questioning in Grants disappearances arrested in Albuquerque

Mar. 26—Authorities say a man wanted for questioning in the disappearances of three people from Grants was arrested on a warrant Thursday evening in Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Daniel Lemos, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Grants Police Lt. David Chavez said a detective from Grants is on his way to question Lemos in the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, and Jesten Mata, 40.

The three disappeared from Grants last month and were found dead — along with Randal Apostalon, 60 — in Apostalon's truck in a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Sunport earlier this month.

Gallegos said Apostalon had been bludgeoned to death and Chavez said authorities are waiting on autopsies to determine how the other three died.

Sean Lannon, 47, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lannon, has been named as a suspect in the slaying of all four and is expected to be charged in the case.

Lannon is currently behind bars in New Jersey in connection with a homicide he allegedly committed there after fleeing New Mexico.

Despite Lannon allegedly confessing to the quadruple homicide, Chavez said they believe Lemos was involved in the disappearances somehow.

Grants police had been looking for Miller, Mata and Jennifer Lannon since earlier in February and, on Feb. 26, said Lemos — a relative of Miller's who knew all three — was wanted for questioning.