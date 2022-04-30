Man wanted for questioning in Pittsburg County murder

Apr. 30—A man is wanted for questioning for a homicide in a rural Pittsburg County community.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is seeking Devin James Hatfield, 30, of Quinton, for questioning in the April 28, 2022, murder of Terry Vernard in the Oak Ridge community near Longtown.

Investigators are also searching for the owner of an older white four-door car in connection with the murder of Vernard.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Friday his office has all hands-on deck for the investigation.

Deputies responded Thursday evening to a residence on Norman Road in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown for a report of a person who was shot with the suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle.

According to the sheriff, Vernard died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting PCSO in the investigation.

Anybody with information on Thursday's homicide is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

"You may remain anonymous," Morris said on a Saturday social media post.