Man wanted for questioning in triple shooting at Midlands gas station

A Midlands police department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a triple shooting at a gas station Thursday night.

Sumter police on Friday released video surveillance photos of a man wearing a black hoodie and a black car that were seen leaving the El Cheapo convenience store about the same time as the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive in Sumter shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, they found two men, ages 44 and 32, with gunshot wounds. A third man who was shot, age 37, was taken by personal vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey, police said.

All three were treated at the hospital and released.

Officers are investigating what led to the shooting and trying to identify anyone who was involved.

Sumter police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 803-436-2700, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit tips online at www.P3tips.com.