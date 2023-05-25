Man wanted for ‘quick change’ thefts at Kroger stores around metro Atlanta area

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man they said has been committing “quick change” theft at Kroger store locations across the area.

Quick change theft usually occurs during a transaction when the suspect pays for a small-priced item with either a large bill or as the cashier is giving the suspect change back, the suspect then makes another request to exchange some larger bills for smaller ones. During the transaction, the suspect then confuses the cashier or causes a distraction and ends up leaving with more cash than they were owed.

Officials said the suspect has been committing these thefts over the last nine months at multiple Kroger locations along the east coast.

The suspect was seen in two Kroger locations in Gwinnett County in Loganville and Grayson.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Survalinece footage shows the suspect as a white male with, full dark beard, a black leather jacket, and a dark-colored ball cap.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

