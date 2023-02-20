Man wanted for racist egg-throwing spree on San Francisco Muni bus

[Source]

San Francisco police are looking for a man who has been accused of yelling anti-Chinese expletives while throwing eggs at Asian passengers on a Muni bus last week.

The incident, which rider Michelle Young (@UntappedMich) caught on video and shared on Twitter, reportedly occurred on the 38 bus near Geary and Divisadero Streets on Thursday.

“San Francisco @BART just now. Guy with lots of eggs came on and starting yelling to me and the Asian girl next to me, 'stupid Chinese b*tch,'” Young, who was visiting from New York, wrote.

The passengers allegedly got egg in their hair. In Young’s video, the suspect can be seen throwing an egg at a person who tried intervening.

“He ends up throwing it at a pretty fast pace, almost like a baseball,” she told ABC7 News.

The man left at a bus stop, but he was not done yet. He allegedly threw more eggs at open windows.

“All the women around me had eggs all over their hair, there were egg shells everywhere,” Young told NBC Bay Area.

She said she caught the man throwing one last egg at her window, which was closed. She also shared that she did not get to wash her hair until seven hours later.

According to Young, the recent incident marked the third time in a third city she has experienced a hateful act since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After learning of Young’s experience, Wendy Zhang, another Muni rider, accused the same man of throwing food at her in December 2022.

“He started yelling racist slurs against Asian people, especially Chinese,” Zhang told KRON 4.

The Municipal Transportation Agency (MTA) is investigating the “utterly unacceptable” incidents.

On Friday, it vowed to prosecute those responsible for such “heinous attacks” to the fullest extent of the law.

We are committed to doing everythinag we can to stop the racist attacks on the AAPI community that have been on the increase over the past few years. Just this week alone, Muni riders, staff and colleagues from other transit agencies [have] been victims of this deplorable behavior.