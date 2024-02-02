Man wanted for rape in Dayton located by U.S. Marshals out of state

A local man wanted by the U.S. Marshals was found this morning.

Laquinn Davis, 34, was located early Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) in McDonough, Georgia.

Davis was wanted by Dayton Police for rape, felonious assault, strangulation, having weapons under disability, and aggravated menacing, as News Center 7 reported earlier this week.

“The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department have a long-standing partnership on the task force. The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton P.D. investors and our nationwide network of fugitive task forces,” Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, said.

Davis is booked in the Henry County Jail in Georgia as he awaits extradition to Ohio.