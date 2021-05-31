Man wanted in relation to shooting surrenders to St. Pauls police

May 31—ST PAULS — A man wanted in relation to a shooting here that took place Saturday night surrendered about 3 p.m. today.

St. Pauls police officers convinced Charles Anthony Cook, 34, to turn himself in to police headquarters, according to Chief of Police Steve Dollinger. He was charged with assault by pointing a firearm, assault with the intent to kill and discharging a firearm within city limits. 75,000 bond. Cook, also known as Big Charles, was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Cook, whose last known address was Pepper Drive in Lumberton, was wanted in relation to a shooting that took place about 11:05 p.m. at the St. Pauls Mobile Home Park, according to the SPPD.

A 29-year-old St. Pauls man was wounded, according to Dollinger. The man was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital as of mid-afternoon today.

"We are withholding the victims name as of now. He is in a hospital with two gunshot wounds," Dollinger said.