Man wanted for repeatedly hitting homeless person with gun; considered dangerous

A man is wanted in Augusta for repeatedly hitting a homeless man in the head with a gun.

Jerrell Haynes, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault, criminal attempt of kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Haynes is a 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, Black with a full beard, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

On Aug. 4, Richmond County deputies responded to the 900 block of Fifth Street for an assault.

The 66-year-old homeless victim told deputies he owed a drug dealer $300 and the man found him at a hotel, according to an incident report.

The victim said the man pulled out a handgun and tried to drag him to a car by his shirt, according to the report. The victim said he refused and when he tried to escape, he was pushed into a wall and hit in the head twice with the gun.

The victim escaped and the man fled in a silver SUV, according to the report. Deputies noted the victim had a gash on the right side of the head and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was caught on security video and the victim's story was corroborated, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact Inv. Terry Bale at 706-821-1454 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta homeless man allegedly beaten with a gun, police seek suspect