Man wanted for robbery in Oakland, police say

University of Pittsburgh police have issued an alert after two people reported they were robbed in Oakland.

The victims told police that in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue, a man made them discard their cell phones and ordered them to walk with him to an ATM at another location, where they withdrew money. He told them he had a gun although the victims didn’t see a gun, according to police. He then fled south on Oakland Avenue.

The victims provided a description and police said he was seen on surveillance footage. He is described as about 30 to 40 years old, between 5-feet-5 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a head covering, a mask, a beige trench coat and dark pants.

Police didn’t provide a date or time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 or Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520.

