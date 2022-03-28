Man wanted after robbing Dollar General at gunpoint, police said

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man after a Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened at 2939 Lamar Avenue on March 25 around 7:53 p.m.

The man demanded money from the register and safe and the employee followed his commands, police said.

MPD said the suspect then ran south from the store.

According to police, the suspect is in his mid 30′s with a tattoo on the right side of his neck possibly a star.

Police release

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

