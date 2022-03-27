Man wanted for robbing JJ Fish and Chicken, MPD says

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help to find a man who robbed a JJ Fish and Chicken.

On Mar 25, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at JJ Fish and Chicken located in the 2900 block of Covington Pike.

The owner told police that someone wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants broke out the glass window on the door, unlocked the door to enter the business, pried open registers, and took an unknown amount of cash, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect may be responsible for another burglary at Gordin’s Butcher Shoppe, that occurred a few hours prior, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

