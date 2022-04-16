Man wanted after robbing, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, police say

A man is wanted in connection with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, according to the Southaven Police Department

Police were called about a kidnapping and home invasion on Casey Lane in Southaven, MS.

Upon arriving, officers found the woman and began investigating.

According to a release, a woman had been kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Michael Wilson, 28, from Southaven, MS.

Police said Wilson robbed the woman of her car and fled from the scene, that’s when the woman immediately ran to the neighbor’s house to call the police.

The ex-girlfriend’s car is a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe displaying MS tag 3T82WY, police said.

If anyone has any information about the location of the suspect or vehicle, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

