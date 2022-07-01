Man wanted for robbing woman mail carrier in broad daylight, officials say

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is seeking the public’s help for information on the employee who was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Green Hall Way on Jun. 30 at approximately 1:50 p.m. in Raleigh.

Surveillance footage showed the employee get out of the USPS truck to deliver a package, but was met by a man with a gun.

The suspect is described as a male, medium complexion, 5′6 to 5′8, medium build, weighing approximately 170 pounds, wearing a long-sleeve navy Adidas top with stripes running from the elbow across the shoulder, black saggy pants, white tennis shoes, and mask.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white Chrysler 300, a 4-door sedan with black rims.

Thankfully, the employee was not injured.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If anyone has information call the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or MPD Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

